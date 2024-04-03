Shopkeepers warned against violating official prices

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Assistant Commissioner Faseeh Abbasi on Wednesday directed shopkeepers to sell edible commodities at government fixed rates to avoid action.

He expressed these views while visiting the district’s main vegetable and fruit market at Ratta Kaluchi on Wednesday morning.

He issued a price list for the vegetable and fruit after monitoring an open auction of the commodities and said that no leniency would be shown towards those shopkeepers who were found involved in overcharging by violating the officially prescribed rates.

He said that the district administration was committed to extending relief to citizens and asked the shopkeepers to display the price lists at their shops.