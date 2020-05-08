Shopkeepers warned of strict action against overcharging

(@FahadShabbir)

D.I KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Mohsin Salahuddin on Friday visited to main fruit and vegetable market at Ratta Kulachi and inspected prices of different commodities.

Accompanied by Assistant food Controller Muhammad Khaliq and Tehsildar Ikramullah, the AC monitored bidding process and issued price list for retailers accordingly.

He asked agents to avoid selling fruit or vegetables more than officially prescribed rates.

He said no one would be allowed to take law into his own hands and strict action would be taken against shopkeepers who involved in overcharging.

He said that drive against profiteers would continue and the violators would be dealt with sternly.