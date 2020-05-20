Shopkeepers warned of strict against against overcharging

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The district administration is taking concrete measures to provide quality food items to masses at affordable prices

D I KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) : The district administration is taking concrete measures to provide quality food items to masses at affordable prices.

As part of such measures, Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Hamdullah on Wednesday visited main fruit and vegetable market Ratta Kulachi and inspected prices of different commodities.

He also inspected prices of poultry meat and warned the shopkeepers of strict action against overcharging.

During visit, the AAC monitored bidding process in the fruit and vegetable marker and issued price list for retailers accordingly. He asked shopkeepers to avoid selling fruit or vegetables more than officially prescribed rates.

He said no one would be allowed to take law into his own hands and strict action would be taken against shopkeepers who involved in overcharging.

He said that drive against profiteers would continue and the violators would be dealt with sternly.