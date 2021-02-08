UrduPoint.com
Shopkeepers Warned To Ensure Selling Commodities On Prescribed Rates

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 02:45 PM

The teams of district administration here on Monday monitored the auction process of fruits and vegetables in different markets and fixed prices of food items

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :The teams of district administration here on Monday monitored the auction process of fruits and vegetables in different markets and fixed prices of food items.

On the directives of Deputy Commission Mohammad Ali Asghar, the team led by Additional Assistant Commissioner Shah Wazir analyzed prices of various food items and a price list was prepared for retailers.

He directed them to ensure that people get items at the prescribed rates. He said that strict action would be taken against those shopkeepers who took law into their own hands by selling commodities more than the official rates.

He said that district administration was committed to extend relief to the common man by provision of essential commodities at affordable rates.

More Stories From Pakistan

