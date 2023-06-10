FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :A man shot dead the wife of a shopkeeper and injured her daughter over a minor dispute in the area of Balochni police station.

A police spokesman said here on Saturday that 45-year-old Naseem Bibi of Chak No 56-RB had asked a man, Abbas Elyas, of the same locality not to stand at the grocery shop of her husband Iqbal without any reason.

It angered the man who opened fire and injured Naseem Bibi and her 11-year-old daughter Beenash seriously.

The injured were rushed to a hospital where the mother succumbed to her injuries, while condition of her daughter was stated to be critical.

The police took the body into custody and launched efforts to arrest the accused, who managed to escape from the scene after injuring the women, he added.