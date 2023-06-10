UrduPoint.com

Shopkeeper's Wife Killed, Daughter Injured Over Minor Dispute

Umer Jamshaid Published June 10, 2023 | 07:20 PM

Shopkeeper's wife killed, daughter injured over minor dispute

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :A man shot dead the wife of a shopkeeper and injured her daughter over a minor dispute in the area of Balochni police station.

A police spokesman said here on Saturday that 45-year-old Naseem Bibi of Chak No 56-RB had asked a man, Abbas Elyas, of the same locality not to stand at the grocery shop of her husband Iqbal without any reason.

It angered the man who opened fire and injured Naseem Bibi and her 11-year-old daughter Beenash seriously.

The injured were rushed to a hospital where the mother succumbed to her injuries, while condition of her daughter was stated to be critical.

The police took the body into custody and launched efforts to arrest the accused, who managed to escape from the scene after injuring the women, he added.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Fire Police Police Station Wife Man Same Women From

Recent Stories

Yasmin Rashid handed over to police on two-day phy ..

Yasmin Rashid handed over to police on two-day physical remand

14 minutes ago
 Business setup in 45 minutes with business activit ..

Business setup in 45 minutes with business activities at SPCFZ

52 minutes ago
 FNC&#039;s Parliamentary Division takes part in 5t ..

FNC&#039;s Parliamentary Division takes part in 5th session of Arab Parliament i ..

1 hour ago
 Operation Gallant Knight 2 : ERC delegation briefe ..

Operation Gallant Knight 2 : ERC delegation briefed on humanitarian projects, vi ..

2 hours ago
 Hina Khar concludes two-day visit to Denmark, Finl ..

Hina Khar concludes two-day visit to Denmark, Finland

3 hours ago
 More than 10,000 people celebrating Philippine com ..

More than 10,000 people celebrating Philippine community in country in presence ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.