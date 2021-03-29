Shop,marriage halls sealed over SOPs violation

The district administration sealed a shop and two marriage halls over violation of corona SOPs here

WAZIRABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :The district administration sealed a shop and two marriage halls over violation of corona SOPs here.

According to spokesperson on Monday,Deputy Commissioner Gujranwala Muhammad Sohail Khawaja, Assistant Commissioner Wazirabad Shahid Abbas conducted raid at a shop-Salman Sweets and imposed fine Rs,100,000 for violating corona SOPs.

The DC sealed two marriage halls for violating corona SOPs during wedding ceremony in Tehsil Saddar.

He said that strict action will be taken against violators and the instructions issued by the government will be strictly implemented.

