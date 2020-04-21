Shoppers, shopkeepers urged to follow national guidelines on COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Shoppers and shopkeepers at various markets of Federal capital on Tuesday urged to follow the national guidelines of social distancing to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

According to a health ministry official, the government had allowed necessary small and large businesses to meet the public needs on the condition of implementing the national guidelines during the business hours.

He said by adopting protective measures at stores, the owners and managers of the businesses could prevent the spread of deadly infection among the staff and customers and while supplying essential goods during the pandemic.

He said as per guidelines, the staff should wash hands with soap or frequently use an alcohol-based (70%) hand sanitizer besides ensuring the availability of hand sanitizer at the store entrance for the customers.

He said it was necessary for shop owners to make sure that each customer sanitizes his hands before entering and leaving the store. It was also mandatory for having thermal guns at the entrance and allow customers only after checking their temperature.

He said the customer with cough and flu should not be allowed to enter the store while it should be ensured that the space did not get crowded and allow people to enter the shop only in small groups.

The official said the customer and salesperson should maintain the safe distance of six feet (preferably two meters) with each other and disinfect the most frequently used surfaces by the customers such as shopping trollies, door handles, cashier counter, product racks etcetera with 0.5% diluted bleach or 60%-80% dilute alcohol solution.

He said shop owners should disinfect the floor with bleach or alcohol-based surface cleaner regularly at equal intervals.

He added disinfectant formulations such as sodium hypochlorite with concentration of 5000-6150 ppm to 500-615 ppm free chlorine were used for environmental surface cleaning.

He said salesperson and receptionist must ensure the use of gloves. The sick staff members should practice social distancing and must keep a track of their symptoms and keep reminding the customer to buy as per their need to prevent hoarding of products.

He asked to ensure the public display of notices promoting hand hygiene and social distancing inside the stores as well as outside the stores, buildings and plazas.

He also advised to ensure queue control, maintaining the advice of six feet distance, outside of shops and other essential premises that remained opened.

The store manager and staff must keep themselves updated with the updated instructions issued by the government and show strict compliance to them, he said and added similarly, customers should avoid going to the store or market if suffering from fever, cough or flu.

He said they should also make sure to sanitize their hands before and after the shopping.

He said customers should avoid touching the surfaces unnecessarily and maintain distance of six feet from salesperson or other customers within the store.

He said all concerned should follow the safety guidance provided by the store management and cooperate with the staff. "If anyone observes no compliance to the guidelines by the store management, play responsible role as a citizen and inform the local authorities." He said in this global health crisis, it was vital that all businesses of high or small scale act responsibly and adhere to the national guidelines of the social distancing.

