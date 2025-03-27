Shoppers turn to readymade garments as Eid shopping momentum builds in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) As Eidul Fitr around the corner, shopping activities have picked up momentum across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly in Peshawar, where there has been a notable surge in shoppers flocking to stores selling readymade garments and local footwear.

With only a few days left before Eidul Fitr celebrations, the demand for affordable yet stylish stitched garments including Shalwar Qameez and Kurta items besides cotton and lawn suits has increased due to arrival of summer seasons in Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

In the bustling heart of Peshawar City and its Cantonment area, shopping arcades and stores remain crowded well into the night. Historic markets like Qissa Khwani Bazaar, Karimpura, Meena Bazaar, University Road's shopping arcades, and Saddar Road have become the epicenter of Eid shopping, with people, especially women, girls, and children, engaged in the hectic yet joyful task of selecting the perfect readymade garments and matching shoes to look different on Eid.

One of the Primary attractions for female shoppers in Peshawar’s markets are the readymade garments paired with artificial jewelry. Girls can be seen carefully choosing outfits, ensuring they are well-prepared for the upcoming Chand Raat celebrations. The combination of stylish, ready-to-wear clothes and accessories has made these stores particularly appealing to those looking to shine on Eid.

“I came from Khyber tribal district along with my family to buy readymade garments for my children in Peshawar, as prices are more reasonable compared to my hometown,” Asghar Afridi, a buyer at Deans Trade Centre on Saddar Road, told APP. "To avoid the last-minute rush on Chand Raat, I decided to visit Peshawar, where I found the perfect Eid outfits, including cotton suits and long white kurtas—items that were rarely available in the past.”

As part of special Eid promotions, many local footwear and garment stores are offering discounts, prompting residents from nearby districts like Charsadda, Nowshera, Khyber, Kohat, Swabi, Mohmand, and Bajaur to flock to Peshawar’s well-known shopping districts. People are particularly interested in purchasing lawn prints, cotton fabrics, and traditional footwear like Charsadda and Peshawar Chappal, drawing consumers in droves.

With rising tailoring costs and limited time before Eid, many shoppers have opted for ready-made garments instead of custom-tailored pieces.

Asghar Afridi said, “Shalwar Qameez sets are priced around Rs. 5,000, while Charsadda Chappal are available for about Rs. 3,500, making them affordable for middle-class families like ours.”

However, the local tailoring industry in Peshawar is facing its own set of challenges. With power outages and an increasing number of orders as Eid nears, many tailors have stopped accepting new bookings. “Despite hiring extra staff, we can’t accept more orders due to load shedding and the approaching Eid,” said Siyar Ali, a tailor from Hashtnagri.

Some tailors, however, are still working tirelessly to fulfill customer orders. Ayub Khan, a tailor based in Pabbi Bazaar, said that girls are especially keen on buying Shalwar Kameez, Kurtas, artificial jewelry, and henna for Eid. "I have had to hire additional labour to meet the pressing demand. We work until Sehri to ensure our customers get their orders on time," he added.

Meanwhile, the higher costs of fabrics, shop rents, and the impact of load shedding have resulted in increased charges for tailoring services. As a result, some shoppers have expressed frustration over the overall expenses and inconvenience of Eid shopping and claimed that the PTI Govt failed to reduce prices of Eid shopping items.

Complaints have also been raised regarding traffic congestion and the lack of parking facilities near shopping malls in Peshawar. Many shoppers and shopkeepers have accused PTI Govt for its failure to control beggars that started unnerved shoppers in Peshawar.

They urged the provincial government to take action against beggars and overcharging tailors. In response, the Deputy Commissioner has directed magistrates and assistant commissioners to visit local bazaars and shopping centers to ensure smoother Eid shopping. Additionally, traffic police have been tasked with managing traffic flow and enforcing fines for violations.

Shoppers and businesses alike are hoping that with better planning and infrastructure improvements, Eid shopping in Peshawar will become more convenient in the future. The shopkeepers expressed optimism that Eid shopping activities would reach to its peaks on Chand Raat helping them to earn maximum capital.

