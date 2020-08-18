UrduPoint.com
Shopping Bags Usage Banned In Multan

Tue 18th August 2020 | 02:20 PM

Shopping bags usage banned in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Local environment department imposed ban on shopping bag usage in the district, according to official letter received from Deputy Director Office Environment Department here on Tuesday.

According to excerpt of the letter, use of shopping bags was banned under writ petition number 227807/2018 via order of Lahore High Court Lahore, and Environment Department was directed to implement the direction in letter and spirit.

Following which it was instructed that shopping bags should stop to be used across the district, it was said. A lawful action would be taken against public stores, shops etc. whose owners or proprietors would be found consuming plastic material such as shopping bags, reads the letter.

More Stories From Pakistan

