Shopping centers, restaurants, OPD at hospitals closed as preventive measure

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :In compliance of government order, the shopping malls, restaurants, hotels and food streets on Wednesday remain partially closed in Hyderabad while in some areas open hotels, restaurants and shopping centers were forcibly closed down by Police and law enforcement agencies. The provincial government after emergence of COVID-19 in Sindh made a drastic decision under which shopping centers, hotels, restaurants and tea shops would have to remain closed from Wednesday (March 18) for 15 days throughout Sindh.

In Sindh, there are total 189 positive coronavirus cases till filling of the report and all patients had been kept in quarantine centers set up by the government in different cities of the province. The objective of the drastic decision taken was stated stopping spread of dangerous coronavirus through social contacts.

Almost all corona virus patients and the suspected persons are from amongst those who had a travel history out of them majority of the patients were quarantined at Lobour department's flats located at Sukkur city.

Due to closure of shopping centers, food streets, hotels, restaurants and outpatients department of public sector hospitals citizens faced immense difficulties whereas emergency services in all government hospitals would remain functional round the clock to provide medical facilities to the citizens.

Meanwhile, provincial Home department on Wednesday issued a notification regarding closure of intra city passenger transport services in the whole province with effect from March 19 for 15 days.

According to notification, transport of goods for essential items like edibles, drugs, etc for prevention of spread of coronavirus disease will be exempted from this order.

All Deputy Commissioners, Police officers and transport department authorities were strictly directed to follow instruction of Home department for the prevention of coronavirus in letter and spirit.