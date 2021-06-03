Shopping mall demolished, illegal school building sealed

Enforcement team of Multan Development Authority (MDA) demolished an Illegal under-construction shopping mall and sealed a private school here on Thursday

In line with special directives of Director General MDA Agha Muhammad Ali, the anti-encroachment team of MDA led by Deputy Director Enforcement Muhammad Afaaq Bhatti launched a crackdown against illegal constructions and demolished an under-construction shopping mall situated at Pace City Housing Colony near Northern Bypass.

The team also sealed illegal building of Royal International private school during operation at Mouza Neelkot.

Enforcement team used heavy machinery during the anti-encroachment operation in which officials and police and other concerned departments were participated.