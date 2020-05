Shopping Mall sealed for violation of SOPs regarding coronavirus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

District administration sealed shopping mall for ignoring standard operating procedures (SOPs) against outbreak of novel coronavirus

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :District administration sealed shopping mall for ignoring standard operating procedures (SOPs) against outbreak of novel coronavirus.

According to official sources, assistant commissioner Ghulam Mustafa inspected Al-Masoom Shopping Mall, situated in Kabirwala.

He found that the shopping mall administration was not taking necessary steps against possible spread of coronavirus. He sealed plaza on charges of violation of SOPs.