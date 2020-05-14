Shopping mall sealed on SOPs violation in Khanewal

Tahsil administration Thursday sealed a shopping mall in Kabirwla on violation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) enforced to check novel coronavirus spread

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) : Tahsil administration Thursday sealed a shopping mall in Kabirwla on violation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) enforced to check novel coronavirus spread.

In compliance with instructions from deputy commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi on receiving complaints of SOPs violations, AC Kabirwala Ghulam Mustafa sealed Al-Msoom shopping mall in the city, says an official release.