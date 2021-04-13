Shopping malls,shops challaned over SOPs breach

The city district administration,during the ongoing crackdown against corona SOPs violators,checked 326 shopping malls,shops, stores and marriage halls and imposed Rs 54,500 fine here on Tuesday

RENALAKHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :The city district administration,during the ongoing crackdown against corona SOPs violators,checked 326 shopping malls,shops, stores and marriage halls and imposed Rs 54,500 fine here on Tuesday.

According to a spokesperson for the district administration,the Secretary District Transport Authority Mehr Mohsin Riaz checked various vehicles and imposed Rs.4000 fine on four vehicles.

The teams inspected public and private areas and issued warnings to follow coronavirus SOPs strictly.