Shopping Spree Continues In Karachi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 13 seconds ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 01:34 AM

Shopping spree continues in Karachi

People, pertaining to different income groups, continued to throng local markets in accordance to their pocket size and personal choice amidst the much awaited ease in the almost 50 day-long lockdown here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :People, pertaining to different income groups, continued to throng local markets in accordance to their pocket size and personal choice amidst the much awaited ease in the almost 50 day-long lockdown here on Tuesday.

Being just the second day of relaxation offered to the citizens of the megapolis, exposed to the COVID-19 challenge, they largely appeared to be defiant, struggling to convince themselves that normalcy has to be restored and businesses revived to help generate needed economic activities.

Rush in almost every commercial center and traffic jam on all major thoroughfares was thus witnessed with no dearth of heavy shopping instances at different garments stores, cloth markets, artificial jewelery shops and also those of edible goods.

