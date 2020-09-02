Shops causing breeding dengue larvae to be sealed: DC

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali directed the health department to seal shops which were causing breeding the dengue larvae and register cases against them.

He directed this while presiding over a meeting of District Emergency Response Committee for Anti-dengue in which progress of surveillance activities by the departments was reviewed.

The DC said during the current season dengue larvae may grow so anti-dengue teamsshould be well aware of their responsibilities.