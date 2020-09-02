UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shops Causing Breeding Dengue Larvae To Be Sealed: DC

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 05:20 PM

Shops causing breeding dengue larvae to be sealed: DC

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali directed the health department to seal shops which were causing breeding the dengue larvae and register cases against them.

He directed this while presiding over a meeting of District Emergency Response Committee for Anti-dengue in which progress of surveillance activities by the departments was reviewed.

The DC said during the current season dengue larvae may grow so anti-dengue teamsshould be well aware of their responsibilities.

Related Topics

Dengue Progress Muhammad Ali May

Recent Stories

PSX stays bullish, gains 457 points to close at 41 ..

3 minutes ago

Netanyahu: direct Israel-UAE flights will continue ..

4 minutes ago

Tripartite meeting on ADB funded projects worth $ ..

4 minutes ago

SC grants bail to Anwar Majeed in fake bank accoun ..

4 minutes ago

World powers asked to play role for resolving Kash ..

4 minutes ago

NBP posts record Rs 15.2 bn profit in Jan-Jun 2020 ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.