Shops, food points sealed for dengue SOPs violations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Focal Person for Dengue, Tahira Aurangzeb along with Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hassan Waqar Cheema visited different areas of the city to inspect dengue surveillance activities.

According to details, they visited a number of shops and restaurants and examined samples for dengue larvae. McDonald's, Alfatah Crockery and Furniture Store and Monin Restaurant were sealed after the larvae were recovered from the samples.

Tahira Aurangzeb on the occasion said that CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif was very serious about the dengue issue in Rawalpindi.

"On the instructions of the Chief Minister Punjab, we have put all our attention on dengue", she said.

The focal person urged citizens to support the government on dengue issues through rendering their efforts and following the dengue preventive measures.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the district administration was fully active to control dengue and actions were being taken against dengue violations.

He informed that 4222 FIRs have been registered, 2854 buildings were challaned while 1,654 buildings have been sealed and a fine of Rs.20.0 million has also been imposed since January 2024.