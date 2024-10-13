Open Menu

Shops, Food Points Sealed For Dengue SOPs Violations

Muhammad Irfan Published October 13, 2024 | 07:10 PM

Shops, food points sealed for dengue SOPs violations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Focal Person for Dengue, Tahira Aurangzeb along with Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hassan Waqar Cheema visited different areas of the city to inspect dengue surveillance activities.

According to details, they visited a number of shops and restaurants and examined samples for dengue larvae. McDonald's, Alfatah Crockery and Furniture Store and Monin Restaurant were sealed after the larvae were recovered from the samples.

Tahira Aurangzeb on the occasion said that CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif was very serious about the dengue issue in Rawalpindi.

"On the instructions of the Chief Minister Punjab, we have put all our attention on dengue", she said.

The focal person urged citizens to support the government on dengue issues through rendering their efforts and following the dengue preventive measures.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the district administration was fully active to control dengue and actions were being taken against dengue violations.

He informed that 4222 FIRs have been registered, 2854 buildings were challaned while 1,654 buildings have been sealed and a fine of Rs.20.0 million has also been imposed since January 2024.

Related Topics

Maryam Nawaz Sharif Dengue Chief Minister Punjab Fine Rawalpindi January All From Government Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024

10 hours ago
 Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-viol ..

Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-violations in Lahore

19 hours ago
 Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed i ..

Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed in Mumbai attack

19 hours ago
 Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Meh ..

Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Mehwish Hayat

20 hours ago
 No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit

No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit

20 hours ago
At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram

At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram

1 day ago
 Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakist ..

Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024

1 day ago
 UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for child ..

UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights

2 days ago
 Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan