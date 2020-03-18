UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shops Gutted In Raiwind Model Bazaar In Lahore

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 03:06 PM

Shops gutted in Raiwind model bazaar in Lahore

A number of shops were damaged when a fire erupted in Model Bazaar at Raiwind road

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :A number of shops were damaged when a fire erupted in Model Bazaar at Raiwind road.

According to Rescue 1122 on Thursday,the fire initially broke out in one shop and engulfed various others in Model Bazaar.

On getting information,Rescue 1122 fire fighters reached the spot and extinguished the blaze after hectic efforts.

However, the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

No loss of life was reported in the incident, said Rescue 1122.

Related Topics

Raiwind Fire Road Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Ivory products seized in north China

3 minutes ago

Dolphin men injured in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago

China to donate 100,000 more COVID-19 test kits to ..

3 minutes ago

Special Flight Departs From Tokyo for Greece to Tr ..

3 minutes ago

Strict action to be taken against profiteers and h ..

13 minutes ago

Woman commits suicide in Faisalabad

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.