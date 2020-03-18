Shops gutted in Raiwind model bazaar in Lahore

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :A number of shops were damaged when a fire erupted in Model Bazaar at Raiwind road.

According to Rescue 1122 on Thursday,the fire initially broke out in one shop and engulfed various others in Model Bazaar.

On getting information,Rescue 1122 fire fighters reached the spot and extinguished the blaze after hectic efforts.

However, the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

No loss of life was reported in the incident, said Rescue 1122.