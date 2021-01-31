Shops gutted in terrible fire in Mirpur AJK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) : Jan 31 (APP):Several shops reduced to ashes in main bazaar adjoining to Jatlan village of Mirpur AJK here on Sunday morning.

The fire broke out after a gas cylinder busted reportedly due to short circuiting in power supply line in an LPG shop that engulfed the adjoining shops in thickly populated Jatlan Village bazaar, located in outskirts of Mirpur city.

Mirpur city fire brigade, rescue 1122 and other rescue teams rushed to the site and were hectically engaged in extinguishing the sky touching flames till last reports came in.

No loss of life was reported except minor burn injuries to a couple of persons.

The owners of the LPG shop and other adjoining gutted shops have feared the loss of millions of rupees following the fire incident.

Jatlan police have started investigations.