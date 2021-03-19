UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shops, Halls, Hostels Sealed Over SOPs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 05:20 PM

Shops, halls, hostels sealed over SOPs

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :-:Assistant Commissioner Sonia Sadaf on Friday sealed more than dozen shops, including four marriage halls and four hotels, in different areas over violating coronavirus SPOs.

The assistant commissioner imposed a fine of Rs 282,000 for violating one-dish and coronavirus SOPs.

She appealed traders and the business community to ensure implementation on SOPs.

Related Topics

Business Fine Marriage Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Samia Hassan for taking o ..

6 minutes ago

143,680 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

21 minutes ago

Former Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar vaccinated at C ..

23 minutes ago

Berlin Keeps Telling US It Rejects Extraterritoria ..

21 minutes ago

Germany warns of 'exponential' virus spread

21 minutes ago

District Administration takes action against Coron ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.