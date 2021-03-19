Shops, halls, hostels sealed over SOPs

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :-:Assistant Commissioner Sonia Sadaf on Friday sealed more than dozen shops, including four marriage halls and four hotels, in different areas over violating coronavirus SPOs.

The assistant commissioner imposed a fine of Rs 282,000 for violating one-dish and coronavirus SOPs.

She appealed traders and the business community to ensure implementation on SOPs.