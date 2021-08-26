UrduPoint.com

Shops, Hotels Fined Over Profiteering, SoP Violations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 08:02 PM

Shops, hotels fined over profiteering, SoP violations

District administration on Thursday imposed fine of Rs three lac on different shops, hotels and other business points over profiteering and violations of coronavirus standard operating procedure (SOPs) during a crackdown launched here

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :District administration on Thursday imposed fine of Rs three lac on different shops, hotels and other business points over profiteering and violations of coronavirus standard operating procedure (SOPs) during a crackdown launched here.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shahzad, Assistant Commissioner Sadar, Adnan Badar launched a crackdown against profiteers and SOPs violators in the city and imposed fine of Rs 300,000 on profiteers and violators. The officer also got registered FIRs against five shop owners over SOPs violations.

The DC Ali Shahzad has directed officers concerned to ensure strict action against profiteers and violators.

More Stories From Pakistan

