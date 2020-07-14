Shops, hotels gutted in Warai fire

At least seven shops and two hotels were gutted on Tuesday when fire broke out in main Warai Bazaar here during the morning hours

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :At least seven shops and two hotels were gutted on Tuesday when fire broke out in main Warai Bazaar here during the morning hours.

Police spokesman said a fire broke out in Warai Bazaar due to unknown reasons that totally destroyed at least seven shops and hotels.

The hotel of Gul Ahmad, Mushtaq Kabab and shops were gutted. Reason behind fire eruption was not yet clear.

The shop and hotel owners have demanded compensation from the Government so that they could reestablish their business.