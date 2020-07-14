UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shops, Hotels Gutted In Warai Fire

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 02:47 PM

Shops, hotels gutted in Warai fire

At least seven shops and two hotels were gutted on Tuesday when fire broke out in main Warai Bazaar here during the morning hours

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :At least seven shops and two hotels were gutted on Tuesday when fire broke out in main Warai Bazaar here during the morning hours.

Police spokesman said a fire broke out in Warai Bazaar due to unknown reasons that totally destroyed at least seven shops and hotels.

The hotel of Gul Ahmad, Mushtaq Kabab and shops were gutted. Reason behind fire eruption was not yet clear.

The shop and hotel owners have demanded compensation from the Government so that they could reestablish their business.

Related Topics

Fire Business Hotel From Government

Recent Stories

5 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Administrative Decision formi ..

5 minutes ago

Punjab govt hints at opening of restaurants, marri ..

20 minutes ago

UVAS syndicate approves Rs.2.398 billion budget

40 minutes ago

TECNO’s #GiveMe5withSpark5 Challenge Breaks A Re ..

43 minutes ago

Pakistan team reaches Derby

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.