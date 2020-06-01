Shops, markets reopened for four-day a week in Dera

After the ongoing three-day lockdown in Dera Ismail Khan, the bazaars and shopping malls reopened here on Monday with Police and District Administration Dera kept up a vigilant eye on implementation of SOPs issued by the provincial government

According to the decision of the provincial government to open shopping malls four days a week and close shopping malls for three days Friday, Saturday and Sunday will strictly followed the guideline and SOPs implementation in all across Dera.

After three days of closure of bazaars and malls, the malls were reopened for four days on Monday witnessed huge rush of the citizens in the bazaars.

The Police and officials of the District Administration have already cautioned the shopkeepers, markets owners, vendors to follow the SOPs while no one would be allowed in the public places without wearing masks, gloves and use of sanitizers during the shopping. The violators would be charged under law.