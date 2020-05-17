Shops, markets, small traders to reopen on Monday after 3 day closers

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) ::As part of measures taken by the provincial government to curb the spread of coronavirus across the province, including Dera Ismail Khan, various markets and bazaars will be reopened for four days from Monday after three days of closure.

After the permission of the government, shopping malls, auto industry, power looms will also be allowed to operate from Monday, inter-district and inter-provincial transport will also run.

According to details, three days across the province including Dera Ismail Khan, the lockdown continued on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The government has made it a condition to do business four days a week to prevent corona virus.

Permission was granted that various markets and bazaars would be closed for three days on Friday, Saturday and Sunday and reopen on Monday from 8 am to 4 pm. The government has said that SOPs were not implemented in various markets last week but in case of opening of business from Monday, traders and buyers will have to ensure implementation of SOPs otherwise the administration will take action.

The government has also issued orders to the teams of district administration headed by Deputy Commissioner to monitor the markets for the implementation of SOPs. On the other hand, the government has allowed the opening of inter-district and inter-provincial transport to facilitate the common man and facilitate transportation and has also announced a 20 per cent reduction in transport fares for passengers.

Online taxis and transport will have to ensure compliance with the SOPs. Passengers, drivers and conductors will be required to wear masks and gloves. Buses will be required to have sanitizers and necessary distance between passengers should be adopted. SOPs will be maintained to maintain social distance even at bus bases to be disinfected.