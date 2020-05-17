UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shops, Markets, Small Traders To Reopen On Monday After 3 Day Closers

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 17th May 2020 | 07:40 PM

Shops, markets, small traders to reopen on Monday after 3 day closers

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) ::As part of measures taken by the provincial government to curb the spread of coronavirus across the province, including Dera Ismail Khan, various markets and bazaars will be reopened for four days from Monday after three days of closure.

After the permission of the government, shopping malls, auto industry, power looms will also be allowed to operate from Monday, inter-district and inter-provincial transport will also run.

According to details, three days across the province including Dera Ismail Khan, the lockdown continued on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The government has made it a condition to do business four days a week to prevent corona virus.

Permission was granted that various markets and bazaars would be closed for three days on Friday, Saturday and Sunday and reopen on Monday from 8 am to 4 pm. The government has said that SOPs were not implemented in various markets last week but in case of opening of business from Monday, traders and buyers will have to ensure implementation of SOPs otherwise the administration will take action.

The government has also issued orders to the teams of district administration headed by Deputy Commissioner to monitor the markets for the implementation of SOPs. On the other hand, the government has allowed the opening of inter-district and inter-provincial transport to facilitate the common man and facilitate transportation and has also announced a 20 per cent reduction in transport fares for passengers.

Online taxis and transport will have to ensure compliance with the SOPs. Passengers, drivers and conductors will be required to wear masks and gloves. Buses will be required to have sanitizers and necessary distance between passengers should be adopted. SOPs will be maintained to maintain social distance even at bus bases to be disinfected.

Related Topics

Business Man Dera Ismail Khan Sunday Market From Government Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council reviews plans for restarting ..

1 hour ago

Palestine announces seven new COVID-19 recoveries, ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Sports Council thanks wise leadership for it ..

2 hours ago

Oman registers 157 new COVID-19 cases, 22 deaths

6 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate King of Norway on Constit ..

6 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for May 17, 2020 in Pakistan

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.