Shops, marriage halls sealed in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :The district administration sealed 24 shops, stores, marriage halls and imposed Rs 25,000 fine on violation of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Friday.

According to a spokesperson for the district administration, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Cantt Sakhi Shakir sealed 12 shops, two restaurants in Cantt area and imposed Rs 15,000 fine for overcharging and Rs 10,000 for SOPs violation.

AC City Faizan Ahmed sealed two shops and eight restaurants over SOPs violation.

The teams inspected public and private transport vehicles and issued warnings to transportersand drivers to follow coronavirus SOPs strictly.