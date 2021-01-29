UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shops, Marriage Halls Sealed In Lahore

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 12:49 PM

Shops, marriage halls sealed in Lahore

The district administration sealed 24 shops, stores, marriage halls and imposed Rs 25,000 fine on violation of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :The district administration sealed 24 shops, stores, marriage halls and imposed Rs 25,000 fine on violation of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Friday.

According to a spokesperson for the district administration, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Cantt Sakhi Shakir sealed 12 shops, two restaurants in Cantt area and imposed Rs 15,000 fine for overcharging and Rs 10,000 for SOPs violation.

AC City Faizan Ahmed sealed two shops and eight restaurants over SOPs violation.

The teams inspected public and private transport vehicles and issued warnings to transportersand drivers to follow coronavirus SOPs strictly.

Related Topics

Fine Marriage Vehicles Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Winter sports fest underway in Ghizer District

18 seconds ago

Picture Life Together with OPPO Reno5’s AI Mixed ..

12 minutes ago

Three proclaimed offenders arrested in sargodha

2 minutes ago

20 deaths, 599 new cases of COVID-19 reported in P ..

2 minutes ago

People with strong handshake face lesser risk hear ..

2 minutes ago

President Dr Arif Alvi telephones families of mart ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.