UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shops, Marriage Halls Sealed Over SOPs Violation

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 02:58 PM

Shops, marriage halls sealed over SOPs violation

The city district administration sealed as many as 13 shops, stores, restaurants, marriage halls and imposed Rs 113,500 fine on violation of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :The city district administration sealed as many as 13 shops, stores, restaurants, marriage halls and imposed Rs 113,500 fine on violation of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Thursday.

According to spokesperson of the district administration, Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Faizan Ahmed sealed three shops, four restaurants in his jurisdiction.

AC Shalimar Mansoor Ahmed Qazi six shops, stores and marriage halls and imposed Rs 113,500 fine over SOPs violation.

The team sealed Hayat Shinwari hotel, Mandi hotel, Tandori hotel, Elite roof top cafe, Kaka pan shop, Fabric shop and the Bonanza shop in the area of tehsil city.

The team sealed Thikana snooker club, AAA snooker club, Muslim food, Banu beef pulao, Pakistan hotel, Jhoolay Laal hotel, and peetra marki Harbunspura in the area of Shalamar.

The teams also inspected public and private transport vehicles during the crackdown besides issuing warnings to transporters and drivers to follow coronavirus SOPs strictly, the spokesperson added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Snooker Hotel Fine Marriage Vehicles Kaka Muslim Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempt to target Saudi ..

49 seconds ago

Abu Dhabi approves preventive measures during Rama ..

31 minutes ago

PM claims they paid Rs 35,000b loan since they cam ..

40 minutes ago

German industrial orders jump on renewed domestic ..

3 minutes ago

Mongolian gov't decides to impose new lockdown in ..

3 minutes ago

N.Ireland violence condemned as lawmakers hold eme ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.