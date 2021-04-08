Shops, marriage halls sealed over SOPs violation

The city district administration sealed as many as 13 shops, stores, restaurants, marriage halls and imposed Rs 113,500 fine on violation of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :The city district administration sealed as many as 13 shops, stores, restaurants, marriage halls and imposed Rs 113,500 fine on violation of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Thursday.

According to spokesperson of the district administration, Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Faizan Ahmed sealed three shops, four restaurants in his jurisdiction.

AC Shalimar Mansoor Ahmed Qazi six shops, stores and marriage halls and imposed Rs 113,500 fine over SOPs violation.

The team sealed Hayat Shinwari hotel, Mandi hotel, Tandori hotel, Elite roof top cafe, Kaka pan shop, Fabric shop and the Bonanza shop in the area of tehsil city.

The team sealed Thikana snooker club, AAA snooker club, Muslim food, Banu beef pulao, Pakistan hotel, Jhoolay Laal hotel, and peetra marki Harbunspura in the area of Shalamar.

The teams also inspected public and private transport vehicles during the crackdown besides issuing warnings to transporters and drivers to follow coronavirus SOPs strictly, the spokesperson added.