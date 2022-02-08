Shops on 26 plots sealed over non-payment of fee

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed shops of 26 plots in Madina Town over non-payment of commercial fee.

A FDA spokesman on Tuesday said a campaign had been launched for recovery of dues and teams pointed out 26 plots in various blocks of Madina Town which failed to deposit their fee.

The FDA enforcement team sealed shops on plot No 2, 10, 12, 22, 23, 24, 25, 29, 32 and 103of Y-block, plot No 3, 8, 10, 11, 16, 17, 21, 28, 42, 52 and 89 of X-block, plot No 8/4-B of Z-blockand plot No 101-W-26 of W-block, he added.