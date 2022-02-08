UrduPoint.com

Shops On 26 Plots Sealed Over Non-payment Of Fee

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2022 | 05:11 PM

Shops on 26 plots sealed over non-payment of fee

The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed shops of 26 plots in Madina Town over non-payment of commercial fee

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed shops of 26 plots in Madina Town over non-payment of commercial fee.

A FDA spokesman on Tuesday said a campaign had been launched for recovery of dues and teams pointed out 26 plots in various blocks of Madina Town which failed to deposit their fee.

The FDA enforcement team sealed shops on plot No 2, 10, 12, 22, 23, 24, 25, 29, 32 and 103of Y-block, plot No 3, 8, 10, 11, 16, 17, 21, 28, 42, 52 and 89 of X-block, plot No 8/4-B of Z-blockand plot No 101-W-26 of W-block, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad

Recent Stories

SABS university organizes calligraphy display

SABS university organizes calligraphy display

45 seconds ago
 PESCO owes over Rs 515 mn property tax to KP Excis ..

PESCO owes over Rs 515 mn property tax to KP Excise: Spokesman

4 minutes ago
 Shutdown notice in faisalabad

Shutdown notice in faisalabad

4 minutes ago
 SU seminar library named after late Prof. Iqbal A. ..

SU seminar library named after late Prof. Iqbal A. Qureshi

4 minutes ago
 26 communities get Rs 74 m share of Trophy Hunting ..

26 communities get Rs 74 m share of Trophy Hunting of Markhor, Ibex

4 minutes ago
 Kaghlasht snow festival kicks off at Upper Chitral ..

Kaghlasht snow festival kicks off at Upper Chitral

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>