Shops owners find for over charging

Muhammad Irfan Published April 08, 2022 | 04:24 PM

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) ::Deputy Commissioner, District Dir Lower Capt. (Retd.) Aun Haider Gondal issued a directive to all the Assistant Commissioners, Additional Assistant Commissioners, District Food Controller to impose heavy fines on those involved in over charging and selling various food attempts.

During his visit to various bazaars, on the spot action was taken against those involved in over-charging and did not follow the price list issued by the district administration.

He said profiteers could not be allowed to play with the people during the Holy month of Ramzan by creating a self-imposed inflation rate to their liking.

After conducting 6 operations across the district for non-availability of official price list, FIR was registered against 2 persons and the business of 2 persons was sealed while 3 persons were warned. Similarly, they imposed a fine of Rs. 20500 during their Friday visits to various bazaars.

