Shops, restaurants, marriage halls sealed for SOPs breach

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :The district administration sealed six shops, three marriage halls and a restaurant besides imposing heavy fine on violation of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Saturday.

According to the district administration spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner City Faizan Ahmed sealed three marriage halls in the city while six shops and a restaurant were sealed in the same area over SOPs violation.

The assistant commissioner also issued warnings to nine others and directed shopkeepers and traders to follow corona related SOPs strictly.

The teams also inspected public and private transport vehicles and advised transporters anddrivers to follow coronavirus SOPs strictly.