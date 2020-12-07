Shops, restaurants, marriage halls sealed over SOPs violation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :The city district administration conducted a crackdown on those involved in violation of the coronavirus-related standard operating procedures (SOPs) and sealed 59 markets and shops, 28 restaurants and 19 marriage halls.

A spokesperson said here on Monday the monitoring team was headed by Lahore Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz, while all additional deputy commissioner, assistant commissioner were present in the field to check markets of the area.

The DC Lahore said that 59 markets and shopping malls, 28 restaurants and hotels, and 19 marriage halls were sealed over SOPs violation.

The administration sealed Tandoori Rooftop, Pizza Hutt, Seena Bone, Mozrel, Al Fatah store, Butt Karahi, Nadeem Butt, BBQ tonight, Second Cup Coffee, Coffee Planet, Burger B Lab and Bundu khan, etc.