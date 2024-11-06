Shops, restaurants owners fined for violation of SOPs

On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon, Assistant Commissioner Qazi Ahmed with officials of Sindh Food Authority visited various shops and restaurants

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon, Assistant Commissioner Qazi Ahmed with officials of Sindh food Authority visited various shops and restaurants.

A fine of Rs 35,000 was imposed on several restaurants by the Assistant Commissioner for adulterated milk, oil and sub-standard cleanliness.

Sub-standard oil and milk were destroyed on the spot. The assistant commissioner also instructed all the shopkeepers and restaurant owners to obtain a license from the Sindh Food Authority.

