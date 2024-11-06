Open Menu

Shops, Restaurants Owners Fined For Violation Of SOPs

Muhammad Irfan Published November 06, 2024 | 10:03 PM

On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon, Assistant Commissioner Qazi Ahmed with officials of Sindh Food Authority visited various shops and restaurants

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon, Assistant Commissioner Qazi Ahmed with officials of Sindh food Authority visited various shops and restaurants.

A fine of Rs 35,000 was imposed on several restaurants by the Assistant Commissioner for adulterated milk, oil and sub-standard cleanliness.

Sub-standard oil and milk were destroyed on the spot. The assistant commissioner also instructed all the shopkeepers and restaurant owners to obtain a license from the Sindh Food Authority.

APP/nsm-rzq

