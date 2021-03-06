UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shops, Restaurants Sealed For SOPs Breach

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 12:32 PM

Shops, restaurants sealed for SOPs breach

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :The city district administration sealed four shops and three restaurants and imposed heavy fine for violation of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Saturday.

According to district administration sources, Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Faizan Ahmed sealed JK Saloon Ravi Road, Altaf Cash & Carry, Sabar Sweets, One Dollar Shop, Rehman Tika Shop, ABC Grill Corner and Butt Burger in his jurisdiction.

The teams also inspected public and private transport vehicles and advised the transportersand drivers to follow coronavirus SOPs strictly.

More Stories From Pakistan

