Shops, restaurants sealed for SOPs breach

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :The city district administration sealed nine shops, stores, restaurants and imposed Rs 10,000 fine for violation of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Monday.

According to a spokesperson for the district administration, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Cantt sealed four shops and imposed fine of Rs 10,000 in her jurisdiction.

AC City Faizan Ahmed sealed four shops and a mobile center in city area,besides issuing warning to five others.

The teams inspected public and private transport vehicles and issued warnings to transporters and drivers to follow coronavirus SOPs strictly.