Shops, Restaurants Sealed For SOPs Breach
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 02:15 PM
The city district administration sealed nine shops, stores, restaurants and imposed Rs 10,000 fine for violation of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Monday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :The city district administration sealed nine shops, stores, restaurants and imposed Rs 10,000 fine for violation of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Monday.
According to a spokesperson for the district administration, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Cantt sealed four shops and imposed fine of Rs 10,000 in her jurisdiction.
AC City Faizan Ahmed sealed four shops and a mobile center in city area,besides issuing warning to five others.
The teams inspected public and private transport vehicles and issued warnings to transporters and drivers to follow coronavirus SOPs strictly.