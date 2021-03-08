UrduPoint.com
Shops, Restaurants Sealed For SOPs Breach

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 02:15 PM

The city district administration sealed nine shops, stores, restaurants and imposed Rs 10,000 fine for violation of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :The city district administration sealed nine shops, stores, restaurants and imposed Rs 10,000 fine for violation of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Monday.

According to a spokesperson for the district administration, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Cantt sealed four shops and imposed fine of Rs 10,000 in her jurisdiction.

AC City Faizan Ahmed sealed four shops and a mobile center in city area,besides issuing warning to five others.

The teams inspected public and private transport vehicles and issued warnings to transporters and drivers to follow coronavirus SOPs strictly.

