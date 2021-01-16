UrduPoint.com
Shops, Restaurants Sealed In City

Sat 16th January 2021 | 06:40 PM

Shops, restaurants sealed in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :The district administration sealed 37 shops, restaurants and imposed Rs 50,000 fine on violation of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Saturday.

According to a spokesperson for the district administration, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Model Town Zeshan Ranjha sealed two shops in C-Block Model Town while AC Cantt Sakhi Shakir sealed 12 shops two restaurants in Cantt area and imposed Rs 15,000 fine on overcharging and Rs 10,000 for SOPs violation.

AC City Fizan Ahmed sealed 22 shops over SOPs violation and imposed Rs 15,000 fine on overcharging and Rs 10,000 for SOPs violation.

Teams inspected public and private transport vehicles during the crackdown besides issuing warnings to transporters and drivers to follow coronavirus SOPs strictly, the spokesperson added.

