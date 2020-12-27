UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shops, Restaurants Sealed Over Corona SOPs Violation

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 03:30 PM

Shops, restaurants sealed over corona SOPs violation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :The city district administration sealed 21 shops, restaurants and shopping malls over violations of coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs) here on Sunday.

Various teams of the department imposed 20,000 fine on violators and issued strict warnings, said a spokesperson for the district administration.

He said teams sealed Butt Resturant, Shinwari Resturant, Gloria Jeans phase-VI, Ali Ghosh Pan Shop, Hafiz Lal Kho Sweets and others.

He said teams inspected public and private transport vehicles during the crackdown, adding that theywarned transporters and drivers to follow coronavirus SOPs strictly.

Related Topics

Fine Vehicles Sunday Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Attorney-General prohibits posting of video of ..

1 hour ago

Nakheel &#039;New Year&#039; travel advice for Pal ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid approves Dubai Government&#039 ..

2 hours ago

UAEU research team extracts date seed oil to make ..

2 hours ago

EAD wins &#039;Outstanding Contribution to Biodive ..

3 hours ago

DEWA’s work on sustainability attracts internati ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.