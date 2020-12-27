Shops, restaurants sealed over corona SOPs violation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :The city district administration sealed 21 shops, restaurants and shopping malls over violations of coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs) here on Sunday.

Various teams of the department imposed 20,000 fine on violators and issued strict warnings, said a spokesperson for the district administration.

He said teams sealed Butt Resturant, Shinwari Resturant, Gloria Jeans phase-VI, Ali Ghosh Pan Shop, Hafiz Lal Kho Sweets and others.

He said teams inspected public and private transport vehicles during the crackdown, adding that theywarned transporters and drivers to follow coronavirus SOPs strictly.