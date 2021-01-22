Shops, restaurants sealed over coronavirus SOPs violation

UrduPoint.com
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :The city district administration sealed as many as 51 shops, stores and restaurants, and imposed Rs 18,000 fine over violation of coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), here on Friday.

According to spokesperson of the district administration, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Model Town Zeeshan Ranjha sealed 16 restaurants and cafes in Model Town area while AC Shalimar Mansoor Ahmed Qazi sealed 11 shops and four restaurants over SOPs violation. AC City Faizan Ahmed sealed 11 shops and nine restaurants over SOPs violation in his jurisdiction.

The teams inspected public and private transport vehicles during the crackdown besidesissuing warnings to transporters and drivers to follow coronavirus SOPs strictly,the spokesperson added.

