Shops, Restaurants Sealed Over Flouting Corona SOPs

Umer Jamshaid 31 seconds ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 04:20 PM

Shops, restaurants sealed over flouting corona SOPs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :The district administration launched a massive crackdown on violators of the coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) and sealed 11 restaurants, 32 shops besides impounding 11 public transport vehicles across the provincial capital during the last 24 hours.

Assistant commissioners and price control magistrates imposed heavy fine on commercial centers and checked 24 marriage halls, 63 restaurants, 137 shopping malls and hotels, 53 transporters.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Umar Sher Chattha said in a statement that implementation of the corona SOPs would be ensured at any cost, adding that there was complete ban on all ceremonies, sports and inter-city transport.

He urged civil society members to cooperate with the district administration in the war against coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner City Fizan Ahmed arrested 10 persons for flouting the corona-related SOPs during a inspection visit at Anarkalli Bazaar on Tuesday. He also distributed face-masks among shopkeepers of the market and pedestrians and warned the shopkeepers that strict action would be taken in case of violation of the coronavirus SOPs.

