Shops, Restaurants Sealed Over SOPs Violation In Lahore

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 02:47 PM

The city district administration sealed 31 shops, restaurants and shopping malls over violation of coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs) here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :-:The city district administration sealed 31 shops, restaurants and shopping malls over violation of coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs) here on Monday.

Various teams of the department imposed fine of Rs 30,000 on violators with issuing strict warnings, said a spokesperson for the district administration.

He said the teams sealed Gloria Jeans, Naveed Store, Butt Karahi, Junaid Electronics, Arshad L.P.G, KashifTikka and others. The teams inspected public and private transport vehicles during the crackdown and warned transporters and drivers to follow coronavirus SOPs strictly, he added.

