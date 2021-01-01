UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shops, Restaurants Sealed Over SoPs Violation

Sumaira FH 58 seconds ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 04:02 PM

Shops, restaurants sealed over SoPs violation

The district administration sealed 44 shops, restaurants and shopping malls during an action over violations of coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs) here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :The district administration sealed 44 shops, restaurants and shopping malls during an action over violations of coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs) here on Friday.

Various teams imposed heavy fines on violators and issued warnings, said a spokesperson for the district administration.

He said Assistant Commissioner Model Town Zeshan Ranjha sealed four restaurants and AC City Fezan Ahmed sealed 29 shops, restaurants and food points besides issuing warnings. AC Cantt Zahi Shakir sealed five shops,restaurants and warning were also issued to 14 others.

He said teams inspected public and private transport vehicles during the crackdown, addingthat they warned transporters and drivers to follow coronavirus SOPs strictly.

Related Topics

Vehicles Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Babar Azam named for the most valuable cricketer o ..

8 minutes ago

Brunei reports no new COVID-19 cases

52 seconds ago

Car bomb hits near Russia base in northeast Syria: ..

53 seconds ago

PSQCA seizes products of 50 illegal brands

55 seconds ago

Cross-Channel traffic smooth in France as Brexit k ..

57 seconds ago

Famous TV actor Shafi Muhammad remembered

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.