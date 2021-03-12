UrduPoint.com
Shops, Restaurants Sealed Over SOPs Violations

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 03:36 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :The district administration sealed three shops, two restaurants and imposed a fine of Rs 18,000 over violation of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Friday.

According to the district administration spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner City Faizan Ahmed sealed Banu Beef Palau, Farid Beef Palau, Islamic Honey Center, Crazy price, Munir Baradar Cloth Shop in Chauburji.

The assistant commissioner imposed fine on HTC mobile, Fazal Sweets, Al-Rehman Tikka Shops, Qazi food Corner and various others over corona SOPs violation.

The teams also inspected public and private transport vehicles and advised transportersand drivers to follow coronavirus SOPs strictly.

More Stories From Pakistan

