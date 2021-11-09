UrduPoint.com

Shops, Restaurants With Traditional Winter Delights Attracting Customers

Muhammad Irfan 26 seconds ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 11:47 AM

With the start of harsh chilled nights, the demand of winter delights including fish, chicken soups, fast food, gajjar halwa, Kashmiri tea, sarsoon ka saag and dry fruits has increased manifold where number of citizens of all ages can be seen outside shops and restaurants

The business of fast food restaurants and shops selling traditional winter foods is flourishing after the start of a bit chilly weather.

According to a fast food owner, they are doing good business due to the rising demand of winter delights and mostly youngsters are especially visiting these food outlets with their friends in evening time.

A citizen while talking to a private news channel commented that the seasonal vendors have set up their stalls in every nook and corner of the city selling chicken soup.

Unlike the famous restaurants that also serve chicken corn soup of good quality these vendors not only provide the soup at cheaper rates but also provide boiled eggs along with the soup thus helping the low income class people to also have a taste of this winter food specialty, he added.

'Gajar Halwa' and 'Sarson ka saag' also are considered one of irresistible Punjabi food cuisine in the winter season, said another customer.

During the whole chill season everybody 's favourite dish 'Sarson ka saag' is mostly available at the restaurants as it has many health benefits and fight cold spells, said another restaurant owner who is offering winter specialty to attract visitors.

A shopkeeper selling dry fruits said that they are offering wide variety of dry fruits on different price ranges so that people of low-income group can also purchase them and enjoy the winters while busy in gossiping along with their family.

