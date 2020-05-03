Shops, retail outlets fined for overcharging prices of essential items

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :The revenue officials of all the four tehsils of District Shaheed Benazirabad conducted raids on shops and retail outlets and imposed fine of Rs.2016,800 on selling essential commodities at prices higher than fixed by the district administration and market committee.

The raids were conducted on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffar in order to prevent hoarding and profiteering on items of daily use during the Holy Month of Ramazan.

The raids were conducted on the consecutive ninth day at the shops of vegetables, fruits, meat, fish, kiryana and other related shops.

The teams comprising Assistant Commissioner and Mukhtarkar conducted raids in their respective tehsils and checked the rate lists.

In Nawabshah Assistant Commissioner Tariq Ali Solangi and Mukhtarkar Ashraf Ali Kumbhar during raids on different shops nabbed 8 shopkeepers violating he rate list and impose fine of Rs.5,300.

In Sakrand Tehsil Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Saleem Jatoi and Mukhtarkar Muhammad Saleem Lashari recovered Rs.4000 fine amount from seven shopkeepers.

In tehsil Qazi Ahmed Assistant Commissioner Abdul Qadeer and Mukhtarkar Naeem Vistro raided shops and fined Rs.2,500 on four shopkeepers. In Tehsil Daur Assistant Commissioner Asif Mehmood Malik and Mukhtarkar Imran Shabbir booked one shopkeeper involve in profiteering and recovered Rs.5000 as penalty.