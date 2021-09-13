Shops sealed, fine imposed on profiteering

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :District administration has sealed ten shops and imposed fine on various others for selling commodities on high rates during a crackdown launched here on Monday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Karim Khan, the price control magistrates launched a crackdown against the shopkeepers involved in profiteering and hoarding.

During raids at different markets, the officers sealed ten shops for selling commodities on high rates and also imposed fine of Rs 200,000 on many other shopkeepers.

In a statement issued here, the DC Amir Karim Khan said that the provincial government has announced controlled rates of commodities to facilitate masses. He said that the persons involved in artificial shortage and profiteering would be treated with iron hands.

He urged masses to register their complaint against profiteers through the complaint cell no 0800-02345.