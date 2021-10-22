UrduPoint.com

Shops Sealed For Flouting Corona SOPs

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 07:16 PM

Shops sealed for flouting corona SOPs

The district administration inspection teams carried out a grand operation in various areas of the provincial capital and sealed around 62 business points, garment and fabric shops, food outlets, petrol pumps etc, during the ongoing month

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :The district administration inspection teams carried out a grand operation in various areas of the provincial capital and sealed around 62 business points, garment and fabric shops, food outlets, petrol pumps etc, during the ongoing month.

The teams also issued warning notices to 80 other shop owners in the same period for not following the coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs), as notified by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

The district officers and assistant commissioners concerned were assigned special task by Deputy Commissioner Lahore Umer Sher Chatha to ensure implementation of coronavirus SOPs, as only precaution and vaccination was the only available way to curb corona pandemic, said a spokesperson for the district administration.

The teams also inspected public and private sector educational institutes to inspect corona SOPs implementation and to check vaccination status of entire staff. They also instructed students and teachers about adherence of safety measures to contain pandemic. Various FIRs were also got registered against violators during the crackdown, he added.

During inspection, hotels, restaurants, petrol pump and shops owners were urged to observe corona SOPs properly and get COVID-19 jabs. District administration was taking multiple steps to counter the spread of pandemic and streamline the business activities in the city, he added.

Related Topics

Lahore Petrol Business Same Coronavirus

Recent Stories

German Energy Ministry Declines to Comment on Puti ..

German Energy Ministry Declines to Comment on Putin's Remark About Europe Gas Su ..

4 minutes ago
 Bilawal lauds industrial development steps in Sind ..

Bilawal lauds industrial development steps in Sindh

4 minutes ago
 SU to conduct phase wise pre-entry test for admiss ..

SU to conduct phase wise pre-entry test for admissions in Bachelor Degree's Prog ..

4 minutes ago
 President asks HEC to further improve online dista ..

President asks HEC to further improve online distance learning policy

4 minutes ago
 China Yangling Agricultural High-Tech Fair kicks o ..

China Yangling Agricultural High-Tech Fair kicks off in Shaanxi province

14 minutes ago
 KP Govt establishes Fish Biodiversity Centre in Sw ..

KP Govt establishes Fish Biodiversity Centre in Swat

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.