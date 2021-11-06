UrduPoint.com

Shops Sealed For Flouting Corona SOPs

Sat 06th November 2021

Shops sealed for flouting corona SOPs

The district administration's inspection teams carried out an operation in various parts of the provincial capital to ensure implementation of coronavirus related standards operating procedures (SOPs), as notified by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

The district administration's inspection teams carried out an operation in various parts of the provincial capital to ensure implementation of coronavirus related standards operating procedures (SOPs), as notified by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

The inspection team visited various areas to inspect SOPs implementation and sealed three mega cash and carry stores and issued warnings to various others for not following the SOPs.

A special team, under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Tehniyat Bukhari, Saturday sealed Euro Store at Iqbal Town.

AC Model Town Zeeshan Nadeem sealed Green Cash & Carry at Katcha Jail Road and Liaquat Sons Cash & Carry at Ferozpur Road.

He also arrested four shopkeepers for selling sugar on higher rates. AC Raiwind Adnan Rasheed sealed AL-Touheed General Store at Raiwind over violation of coronavirus related SOPs.

In line with the special directives of Deputy Commissioner Lahore Umar Sher Chattha, all ACs and ADCs were conducting inspection operations in their jurisdiction to contain the spread of pandemic and to ensure the sale of sugar on government fix price.

