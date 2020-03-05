UrduPoint.com
Shops Sealed For Non-payment Of Tax

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 04:23 PM

Shops sealed for non-payment of tax

Excise and Taxation Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here Thursday sealed dozens of shops for non-payment of tax amounting to Rs36 million, said an official of the department

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) : Excise and Taxation Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here Thursday sealed dozens of shops for non-payment of tax amounting to Rs36 million, said an official of the department.

The Excise team during crackdown on tax defaulters in Topi tehsil bazar sealed about hundred shops.

The Excised official said that action would be taken against tax defaulters and directed them to submit their tax on time.

