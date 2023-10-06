Shops sealed for overpricing

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa, a crackdown is underway against overpricing and hoarding to ensure the sale of food items at fixed rates.

Assistant Commissioners and Price Control Magistrates are active in the field and a fine of more than Rs 342,000 was imposed on the spot for the violations.

As many as 3 FIRs were registered, 4 shops were sealed and 29 shopkeepers were arrested.

The price control magistrates are keeping track of the prices of essential food items in the markets.