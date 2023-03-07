UrduPoint.com

Shops Sealed For Selling Chemical Coated Strings Of Kite-flying

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 07, 2023 | 07:51 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :In a crackdown against fatal kite-flying activity, the district administration on Tuesday sealed several shops and confiscated chemical-coated strings and kites.

The raids were conducted by Assistant Commissioner Farhan Ahmad following public complaints from different localities in order to ensure safety of innocent people.

Accompanied by police personnel, he visited Chota bazar and sealed several shops for selling chemical-coated strings and took prohibited material into custody.

He said the administration would not allow anyone to take law into its own hands by playing with innocent citizens.

