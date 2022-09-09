UrduPoint.com

Shops Sealed For Selling LPG On Dearer Prices

Muhammad Irfan Published September 09, 2022 | 12:40 PM

Shops sealed for selling LPG on dearer prices

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :Local administration sealed several shops during a crackdown over an artificial inflation in Kot Addu, according to a release issued here.

Assistant Commissioner said, action was taken in the district on direction of Punjab government like across the province.

Upon people's complaints, shops selling LPG gas were checked particularly, where shopkeepers found giving away gas at Rs.300 per kg instead Rs.212 per kg fixed by the government, he said.

As many as three shops offering LPG on dearer prices were ordered to be closed down forthwith.

As per further addition to the statement, the administration would not allow anybody to increase rates as per their own choice. The government would ensure for selling LPG among common commodities on rates set already by the authority concerned in the district, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

