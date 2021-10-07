UrduPoint.com

Shops Sealed For Violating Coronavirus SOPs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 05:40 PM

Shops sealed for violating coronavirus SOPs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :The district administration Thursday sealed 12 business points, food outlets, stores and restaurants and issued warnings to 35 others for not following coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs), as notified by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

A special team, under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner City Fizan Ahmed, inspected implementation of corona-related SOPs in markets of tehsil city and sealed shops of the violators.

As per detail, Amir Fast Foods restaurant, Bismillah Yousaf Zai restaurant, Lahori Khussa, Faisal Shoes, Young Choice Shoes, Chief Medical Store, Momin Installments, Umar Garments, Hafiz Sweets, English Shoes were sealed due to SOPs violations and non-vaccination of staff.

Furthermore, the team also inspected 22 shopping malls/shops, eight hotels, two marriage halls and three schools in tehsil city and imposed fine on various others for violations.

The district administration during its on-going crackdown to ensure implementation of coronavirus related SOPs in markets have sealed around 35 business points, garment shops, food outlets etc, during the last three day.

Related Topics

Business Fine Marriage Young Market Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation celebrates firs ..

Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation celebrates first anniversary

14 minutes ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince opens SCC session of 10th leg ..

Sharjah Crown Prince opens SCC session of 10th legislative term

14 minutes ago
 UAEU Pavilion reveals programming guide for Expo 2 ..

UAEU Pavilion reveals programming guide for Expo 2020 Dubai

44 minutes ago
 DEWA showcases globally leading projects at WETEX, ..

DEWA showcases globally leading projects at WETEX, DSS 2021

44 minutes ago
 UVAS organized Webinar on 'Dengue Awareness’

UVAS organized Webinar on 'Dengue Awareness’

47 minutes ago
 UVAS holds webinar on ‘Shariah Guidelines regard ..

UVAS holds webinar on ‘Shariah Guidelines regarding Animal Welfare’

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.