Shops sealed for violating coronavirus SOPs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :The district administration Thursday sealed 12 business points, food outlets, stores and restaurants and issued warnings to 35 others for not following coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs), as notified by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

A special team, under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner City Fizan Ahmed, inspected implementation of corona-related SOPs in markets of tehsil city and sealed shops of the violators.

As per detail, Amir Fast Foods restaurant, Bismillah Yousaf Zai restaurant, Lahori Khussa, Faisal Shoes, Young Choice Shoes, Chief Medical Store, Momin Installments, Umar Garments, Hafiz Sweets, English Shoes were sealed due to SOPs violations and non-vaccination of staff.

Furthermore, the team also inspected 22 shopping malls/shops, eight hotels, two marriage halls and three schools in tehsil city and imposed fine on various others for violations.

The district administration during its on-going crackdown to ensure implementation of coronavirus related SOPs in markets have sealed around 35 business points, garment shops, food outlets etc, during the last three day.